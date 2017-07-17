Santander pays 5% cashback when you pay by mobile phone — Which? — “Santander 123 Lite Current account customers can earn 5% cashback on all purchases using their debit cards via Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay. The two-and-a-half month deal runs from 17 July to 30 September, with the bonus paid out by the end of November.”
- P2P payment transactions to exceed $120 billion this year
- Dubai’s Nol cards can now be used for payment at 1,000 retail units
- Swatch partners with eleven Chinese banks for second-generation payments watch
- Apple unveils promotional campaign to win Chinese consumers to Apple Pay
- Samsung Pay announces partnership to allow users to pay via PayPal