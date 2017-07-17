Apple unveils promotional campaign to win Chinese consumers to Apple Pay

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Apple unveils promotional campaign to win Chinese consumers to Apple Pay — South China Morning Post — “Consumers using Apple Pay to make payments in designated online and offline merchants in mainland China that display the logo of UnionPay’s QuickPass facility will receive discounts of up to 50% and as much as 50 times the usual amounts of reward points for credit cards.”

Explore: Apple, China UnionPay

Learn more: , , ,

Territory: