AIB celebrates Apple Pay launch with €0.01 ice cream cones

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

AIB celebrates Apple Pay launch with €0.01 ice cream cones — Irish Mirror — “Apple Pay ice cream trucks will be arriving at a number of locations across the country this weekend to celebrate the arrival of Apple Pay for AIB customers. The trucks will travel through Dublin, Cork and Galway offering €0.01 cent ice cream cones to AIB customers with Apple Pay on an eligible device.”

