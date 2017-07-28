AIB celebrates Apple Pay launch with €0.01 ice cream cones — Irish Mirror — “Apple Pay ice cream trucks will be arriving at a number of locations across the country this weekend to celebrate the arrival of Apple Pay for AIB customers. The trucks will travel through Dublin, Cork and Galway offering €0.01 cent ice cream cones to AIB customers with Apple Pay on an eligible device.”
- Spanish winemaker uses NFC in major promotional campaign
- AIB celebrates Apple Pay launch with €0.01 ice cream cones
- How facial recognition could replace train tickets
- Convenience store Cheers opens first unmanned, cashless outlet
- Visa chasing Indian payments market as mobile money gains traction