RFID market to reach US$11.2bn in 2017 — IDTechEx — “In total, IDTechEx expects that 18.2bn tags will be sold in 2017 versus 15.2bn in 2016. Most of that growth is from passive UHF (Rain) RFID labels. However, in 2017 UHF RFID tag sales by value will be 25% of the value of HF tag sales, mainly because HF tags where used for security (such as payments, access etc) have a higher price point versus the cheaper, usually disposable labels used for tagging things.”