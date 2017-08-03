iPhone 8 facial recognition will likely work with Apple Pay

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

iPhone 8 facial recognition will likely work with Apple Pay — MacRumours — “We’ve already seen confirmation that Apple is working on facial recognition in the iPhone 8 through a recent HomePod firmware release, and now additional information found in the code confirms Apple has a mechanism for authenticating Touch ID payments with a face scan instead of through a fingerprint.”

