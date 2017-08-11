More than half the Hilton portfolio to be digital key enabled by end of year

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

More than half the Hilton portfolio to be digital key enabled by end of year — Hilton — “Hilton Honors members have widely adopted the app’s technology features and continue to set new records for usage and engagement, including 30m digital check-ins, three million room key downloads and more than 13.6m doors opened. In the month of July, a door was unlocked with Digital Key every two seconds.”

Source

Explore: Hilton Worldwide

Learn more: , , , , , , , , ,