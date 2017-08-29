OCBC Bank launches mobile keyboard to enable cashless payments directly from any mobile app — OCBC — “The OCBC Keyboard can be used within any mobile app or browser – for instance, within Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram or Chrome – to send money instantly to anyone with a bank account in Singapore… Payments are completely secure as they are authenticated with the sender’s mobile banking credentials.”
- Burger King has launched its own cryptocurrency in Russia called WhopperCoin
- Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control
- Amazon brings its cash deposit service for the underbanked to the UK
- Fitbit unveils Ionic smartwatch with Mastercard, Visa, AmEx and Starbucks payments support
