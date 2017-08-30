Payments Council to create common QR code for Singapore — Singapore Business Review — “The newly established Payments Council formed an industry taskforce to develop a common QR code for Singapore (SGQR)… Stakeholders in the SGQR include banks, payment schemes, QR payment service providers, and relevant government agencies.”
- Deutsche Telekom to deploy smart parking and payments across the German city of Bonn
- eMarketer releases latest estimates for US proximity mobile payments
- Meet the car key that’s also a contactless payment card
- Huawei files for Huawei Pay trademark in Europe
- Alipay launches ‘Smile to Pay’ for commercial use in China
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP