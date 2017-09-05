Bitcoin debit cards halt service to non-European residents due to Visa’s new rules — Bitcoin.com — “Four bitcoin Visa debit cards are suspending service to non-European residents due to Visa’s new licensing restrictions. BTCC and Bitwala have joined Xapo and Shakepay to stop debit card service to users who reside outside of the Visa European payment network… The new Visa rules went into effect on August 21.”