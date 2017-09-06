GlobalPlatform publishes on-device NFC service management specification — GlobalPlatform — “GlobalPlatform Managing Entity Specification has been published, completing a ‘stack’ of complementary software standards from ETSI and the NFC Forum that ensures multiple mobile contactless services successfully coexist within a device and will operate as intended, regardless of the hosting environment selected by the service provider.”
- Tesco unveils Tesco Pay+
- Mobile payments rise in popularity, reaching tipping point in some countries
- New interactive technology to trace your food from field to fork
- Facial recognition on the iPhone 8 will work better than any Android phone
- MediaTek to offer OEMs ‘complete mobile payment platform’ that uses STMicroelectronics NFC technology