Apple Pay to launch in UAE with support of six banks

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Pay with your iPhone in UAE before end of the year — Gulf News — “The American tech giant confirmed on Wednesday that Apple Pay is scheduled to roll out in the UAE before the end of the year and will be made available to debit and credit card customers of Emirates NBD, Mashreq, HSBC, RakBank, Standard Chartered and Emirates Islamic.”

  • elevtechlift

    But would it work with public transportation (Nol card, Dubai Metro, etc.)?