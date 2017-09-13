What EMV tokenization 2.0 means for the payments industry — Rambus — PARTNER NEWS — “One particularly positive development is the inclusion of a common set of definitions and terminology in the framework. This may sound simple, but it gives the ecosystem a way to communicate effectively and avoid confusion and delays. Players can now easily understand both the similarities and differences in supporting and implementing EMV tokenization with each of the international and domestic payment schemes.”
- Rambus provides insight into the new EMVCo tokenization specifications
- Apple Pay to launch in UAE with support of six banks
- Apple demos Face ID on iPhone X
- Apple launches Watch Series 3 with electronic SIM and tap-to-connect GymKit support
- Apple to ship iOS 11 with NFC tag reading support on 19 September