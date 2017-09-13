Rambus provides insight into the new EMVCo tokenization specifications

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

What EMV tokenization 2.0 means for the payments industry — Rambus — PARTNER NEWS — “One particularly positive development is the inclusion of a common set of definitions and terminology in the framework. This may sound simple, but it gives the ecosystem a way to communicate effectively and avoid confusion and delays. Players can now easily understand both the similarities and differences in supporting and implementing EMV tokenization with each of the international and domestic payment schemes.”

Source

Explore: EMVCo, Rambus

Learn more: , , , ,