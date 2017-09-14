More than half of consumers in US, Canada and UK expect to abandon cash in next two years

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Consumers to abandon cash by 2020 — Paysafe — “In Canada and the UK, contactless has paved the way for this new era of payments, with three out of five consumers regularly using it for purchases, 62% citing it as more convenient than cash, and 44% stating they preferred to shop in places that take contactless… However, it is America that is very much leading the way in new payment methods with nearly a third (31%) using mobile wallets and one in seven using cryptocurrencies.”

  • I used to carry cash to pay for taxis. Now I carry it only to pay my barber.

    I used to take $200- at the ATM. Now only $60-.