Banks back government-led Taiwan Pay QR payments service

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Banks offer ministry’s Taiwan Pay services — Taipei Times — “Taiwan Pay aims to provide more convenient, quicker payment services using QR code technology via smartphones, which have become a necessity in daily life,” deputy minister of finance Su Jain-rong told a news conference… The ministry spearheaded the development of Taiwan Pay to help the nation become a regional technology hub and to compete with Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay.”

