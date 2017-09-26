Contactless ‘beer wall’ lets students serve and pay for their own drinks

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Reading University introduces self-serve 16-tap ‘beer wall’ — The Telegraph — “With students able to pour themselves a beer and pay with their contactless plastic or mobile wallet, the bars will have increased capacity, speedier service and a reduced threat of theft, claims Drink Command, the company behind the self-serve beer technology, which is also being rolled out in other bars across the UK and Ireland, including in Hilton Hotels.”

Source

Explore: Drink Command, Hilton Worldwide, Reading University

Learn more: , , ,

Territory: ,