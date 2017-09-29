Timex adds contactless payments to watchstraps

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Barclaycard teams up with Timex to launch contactless watch — Campaign — “In the new watch, named the Fairfield Contactless, bPay has been embedded in its leather strap and users can make purchases up to £30 (US$40). The watch retails for £159 (US$213) but the contactless straps can be purchased separately. It will be available for sale in early November.”

