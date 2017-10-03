Android Pay is now compatible with over 1,000 financial institutions — Android Authority — “Today, Google updated the support page for Android Pay with 16 more financial institutions. That pushes the total up to 1,012.”
- Baseball team uses iOS 11 to issue NFC tickets to fans
- More than 1,000 financial institutions now offer Android Pay
- Asian banks develop blockchain-based customer identity platform
- GlaxoSmithKline puts NFC tags on store shelves
- Sberbank lets customers pay via Telegram messaging bots