X9 publishes new ANSI tokenization standard

ASC X9 publishes new tokenization standard that enhances security of payment card data in data breaches — X9 — “The Accredited Standards Committee X9 Inc (X9) announced the publication of X9.119 Protection of Sensitive Payment Card Data – Part 2: Implementing Post-Authorization Tokenization Systems. This new ANSI standard defines the minimum security requirements for implementing tokenization in systems that operate after a payment has been approved, to protect sensitive payment card data from data breaches.”