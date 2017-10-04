Moscow Metro to offer contactless payment rings to commuters

Moscow Metro to introduce fare payment rings — The Moscow Times — “The gadget will allow commuters to pay their fare anywhere that accepts the Troika transport card. The pass gives commuters access to Moscow’s bus, train and metro systems and is currently used by an estimated 10.5 million people… The payment rings will go on sale at the Moscow metro’s two souvenir shops and kiosks at a dozen stations across the Russian capital.”
- Poland to introduce mobile ID cards
- US government to explore new national ID concepts
- Hospital charity raises funds via NFC stickers
- X9 publishes new ANSI tokenization standard