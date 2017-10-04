Poland to roll out mobile phone ID cards in 2018 — Phys.org — “The new system will be rolled out gradually, starting with young people. Mobile phone versions of driving licences, vehicle registration papers, student cards and other documents will follow… Citizens of the country of 38 million people will see their ID cards stored in the cloud and will be able to call up the documents on their mobile phones using a code received by text message.”
- Poland to introduce mobile ID cards
- US government to explore new national ID concepts
- Hospital charity raises funds via NFC stickers
- Moscow Metro to offer contactless payment rings to commuters
- X9 publishes new ANSI tokenization standard