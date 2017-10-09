EU to enable national eID data to be used to secure third party online services

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Ministerial declaration on eGovernment — the Tallinn Declaration — European Commission — “We will in our countries… enable the private sector to make use of national eID schemes and trust services in securing the delivery of their digital services, where beneficial to the citizen… We will in our countries… make it possible for citizens and businesses to digitally manage their personal data held by the public administration.”

Source