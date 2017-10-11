Discover cardmembers now have ability to redeem Cashback Bonus rewards with Apple Pay — Discover Financial Services — “‘Cashback Bonus redemption through Apple Pay can happen in just two touches for Discover cardmembers,’ said Szabolcs Paldy, vice president of e-business for Discover… ‘Customer experience hinges on embracing mobile-first technologies like Apple Pay, and this new ability will make Cashback Bonus redemption even easier and more convenient for our cardmembers.’”
- Norway’s Nordea and Danske banks to join Vipps mobile payment system
- Fitbit Pay goes live in Switzerland
- Discover lets cardholders redeem cashback bonus points via Apple Pay
- Tesla taxis to check in passengers as they travel to the airport
- Poland’s Bank Zachodni WBK adds ticket purchasing to mobile app