Discover lets cardholders redeem cashback bonus points via Apple Pay

Discover cardmembers now have ability to redeem Cashback Bonus rewards with Apple Pay — Discover Financial Services — “‘Cashback Bonus redemption through Apple Pay can happen in just two touches for Discover cardmembers,’ said Szabolcs Paldy, vice president of e-business for Discover… ‘Customer experience hinges on embracing mobile-first technologies like Apple Pay, and this new ability will make Cashback Bonus redemption even easier and more convenient for our cardmembers.’”