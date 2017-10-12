Dubai’s RTA to introduce loyalty programme for Nol cards — Gulf Business — “The programme, called Nol+, will be available to the public by the end of this year. Cardholders will receive points for using them to pay for fares of public transport means, parking fees, entering public parks, and visiting the Etihad Museum. The points will then be converted into coupon vouchers offering free services in cafes, restaurants and entertainment centres.”
- PCCW to test multi-currency mobile payments in Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai
- Maldives government combines passport, ID, driving license and payments on one contactless card
- Dubai to add loyalty points to transit card
- Nordea and Danske to join Norway’s Vipps mobile payment system
- Fitbit Pay goes live in Switzerland