Esso App promises to increase sales by decreasing footfall — Better Retailing — “Esso is rolling out a mobile payments Esso App that allows drivers to pay for their fuel without getting out of their car… The technology works through the existing Epos system, and Esso says it is supporting traders in part funding the £1,000 (US$1,329) cost of installing the system… The technology is “significantly cheaper” than pay at pump terminals, which cost approximately £10,000 (US$13,292) per pump… The Esso App also allows forecourt traders to send tailored promotions to app users on their phones while they fill up.”
- Apple prepares to launch Apple Pay in India
- Face ID to add privacy layer to lockscreen notifications
- Esso lets UK drivers pay at the pump with their mobile phone
- Bank of America reports $4bn in P2P payments
- Russia to issue state-backed CryptoRuble digital currency