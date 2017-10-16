Esso lets UK drivers pay at the pump with their mobile phone

Esso App promises to increase sales by decreasing footfall — Better Retailing — “Esso is rolling out a mobile payments Esso App that allows drivers to pay for their fuel without getting out of their car… The technology works through the existing Epos system, and Esso says it is supporting traders in part funding the £1,000 (US$1,329) cost of installing the system… The technology is “significantly cheaper” than pay at pump terminals, which cost approximately £10,000 (US$13,292) per pump… The Esso App also allows forecourt traders to send tailored promotions to app users on their phones while they fill up.”