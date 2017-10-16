Apple prepares to launch Apple Pay in India

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Apple may launch payments service in India soon, eyes local partnerships — LiveMint — “In an interview at Apple’s Hyderabad development centre, Apple senior vice-president Eddy Cue said the company wants to launch Apple Pay in India in the near future without giving a specific date… The company will look to partner and integrate its payments service with established players in the country like Paytm, rather than build a new payments solution from scratch, Cue said.”

Source

  • elevtechlift

    If Apple Pay were to launch in India, they should get ahead of competitors in public transportation similar to getting JR East and Suica in Japan supported. But this time, Apple should get more smart card operators in India than in Japan.