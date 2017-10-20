Apple Pay now available on older iPhones in Japan

iOS 11 activates Apple Pay for older Japanese iPhones — Ata Distance — “With the NFC switching capabilities of iOS 11 Apple Pay Apple quietly activated Apple Pay Japan for older non-FeliCa NFC capable iPhones such as iPhone 6S. Surprised users with Japan issue cards that support JCB J/Speedy and Mastercard Contactless can add them to Apple Pay and use them at stores with EMV NFC-Pay ready readers.”
- Thinfilm raises US$110m to support growth in NFC market
- Facebook Messenger adds PayPal P2P payments
- Mastercard to eliminate signature verification at the point of sale
- The Clearing House to secure real-time payments system with tokenization
- Visa makes it easier to integrate emerging authentication technologies
- It’s Me