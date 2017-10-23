Pay with Google and speed through checkout — Google — “When you pay with Google, you can use any of the credit or debit cards you’ve added to your Google Account from products like Google Play, YouTube, Chrome or Android Pay. Google sends the merchant your payment info and shipping address using the information from your account — no typing required. Then, the merchant will handle all the details just like any other purchase… Got an app or website? You can implement it with just a few lines of code, and it’s free — we don’t charge any transaction fees.”