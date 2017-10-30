Australian banks form digital payments joint venture

NAB, Westpac and CBA team up with new payments app, Beem — The Sydney Morning Herald — “Three of the country’s banking giants are joining forces to allow instant payments between people or to small businesses via a smartphone, with plans to ultimately roll out a cross-industry ‘digital wallet’… The app will be the first service offered by a new digital payments joint venture that has been formed between CBA, NAB and Westpac… ANZ is not part of the joint venture but it has been involved in some of the discussions with rivals, and it may sign up in the future.”
- Carnival explains how its NFC and BLE devices will power next-generation cruise ship guest experiences
- Finger vibration biometric could allow authentication on any solid surface
- Researchers develop continuous biometric login for smartphones
- Indian mobile wallet giant Paytm plans expansion to US, Japan and Europe
- Facebook’s WhatsApp to offer in-chat payments in India