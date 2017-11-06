Facebook tests P2P payments

Facebook may soon test a ‘red envelope’ payments feature — Recode — “Red envelopes are typically used for gift giving, especially for holidays like Chinese New Year, but the ability to gift someone money on Facebook would mean Facebook could also facilitate peer-to-peer payments. The company already offers payments like this in Messenger, but not on Facebook’s main website or app.”
- China UnionPay tests NFC and QR transit payments
- Paytm to invest US$1bn in building out its payments business
- USA Technologies to acquire Cantaloupe Systems for US$85m
- ABI: 160m cards with embedded fingerprint sensors to be shipped by 2022
- US Bank to use phone location data to authorize transactions