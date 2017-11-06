Central bank begins digital currency pilot in Uruguay

Uruguay to launch digital currency, ‘not Bitcoin’ it stresses — Bitcoin.com — “Uruguay’s Central Bank (BCU) formally presented rollout of its pioneering digitization of the Uruguayan peso on 3 November 2017… The plan ‘consists of a test with 10,000 mobile phone users of Antel,’ the release notes, ‘which will last for six months’ and be international… Registered users will be able to interact with merchants as well as peer-to-peer in money exchanges.”
- China UnionPay tests NFC and QR transit payments
- Paytm to invest US$1bn in building out its payments business
- USA Technologies to acquire Cantaloupe Systems for US$85m
- ABI: 160m cards with embedded fingerprint sensors to be shipped by 2022
- US Bank to use phone location data to authorize transactions