Da Vinci develops payment card with built in screen and keyboard

Give your PIN to strangers with this bank card of the future — The Memo — “There’s a new card arriving, designed and created by Simon Hewitt, the former chief security officer of one of Australia’s biggest banking groups… At first glance Da Vinci Choice, as the card’s called, looks no different to any other card in your wallet or purse — thin and plastic-y. Flip it over and the magic begins, because the entire back of the card is a tiny computer, complete with a screen and keypad.”