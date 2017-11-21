Samsung Pay goes live in Mexico

Samsung Pay officially launches in Mexico — Neowin — “Samsung’s mobile payment solution, Samsung Pay, is set to make its debut today (Nov 21st) in Mexico. Customers interested in using the service have to register first; after approval, users can add their credit/debit card and start using it to pay for products using their mobile devices.”
