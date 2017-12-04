Eurosmart: 10bn secure elements will be shipped in 2018

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Digital security industry to pass the 10bn mark in 2018 for worldwide shipments of secure elements — Eurosmart — “The secure element market continues to increase in volume to reach exceptional figures worldwide, passing in 2018 the threshold of 10bn shipments. We forecast a steady growth for 2017 (+3.3%) and the market will keep growing in 2018.”

