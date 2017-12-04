Black Friday figures show US consumers are moving to EMV but mobile payments usage remains low

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Dip, swipe or tap? How consumers paid on Black Friday, by the numbers — Cayan — “Our study found EMV to be the most popular payment method: 73% of shoppers paid with their chip cards while 18% paid with magstripe… Only 1% of shoppers opted to pay with their phones, up from just 0.6% in 2016.”

Source