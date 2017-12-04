Black Friday figures show US consumers are moving to EMV but mobile payments usage remains low

Dip, swipe or tap? How consumers paid on Black Friday, by the numbers — Cayan — “Our study found EMV to be the most popular payment method: 73% of shoppers paid with their chip cards while 18% paid with magstripe… Only 1% of shoppers opted to pay with their phones, up from just 0.6% in 2016.”
- Bank of Canada reports on the potential of digital currencies
- Samsung Pay to add social sharing features?
- Octopus adds QR payments for taxi rides in Hong Kong
- Amazon to accept payments by voice on Alexa devices
- Paytm CEO sets out plans to become the world’s largest digital bank