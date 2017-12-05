Millennials back biometrics and AI for payments

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Millenials driving demand for AI and biometric security — Vocalink — “77% of millennials thought that new AI technologies such as virtual assistants and hands-free speakers like Amazon Echo and Google Home are appealing as payment devices. In addition, 28% of millennials have used fingerprint technologies to verify payments and 35% of the group now believes that fingerprint technology is the most secure method of verification followed by iris scanning at 22%.”

Source