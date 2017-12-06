Garmin Pay adds support for Visa credit, debit and prepaid cards

Garmin and NXT-ID subsidiary FitPay expand Garmin Pay to Visa accountholders — Garmin and NXT-ID — “Garmin Pay is now available to Visa accountholders from numerous participating issuing banks including Bank of America, Capital One, and US Bank in the United States, and BonusCard, Cornér Bank, ANZ and NAB (National Australia Bank) internationally… Garmin Pay was initially launched in November 2017 for Mastercard accountholders.”
- Apple publishes video guide to using Apple Pay Cash
- Visa publishes future of security roadmap
- Six in ten card present transactions are now made with an EMV chip card
- Nintendo and Kellogg’s add NFC tags to cereal boxes
- Apple Pay Cash to run on Discover’s network