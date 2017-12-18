Gemalto agrees to be acquired by Thales

Thales and Gemalto create a world leader in digital security — Gemalto — “Thales and Gemalto announce today that they have reached an agreement on a recommended all-cash offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Gemalto… The Gemalto board has decided to unanimously support the transaction and recommend that Gemalto’s shareholders accept the offer and vote in favour of the resolutions relating to the offer at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting.”