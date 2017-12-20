Chinese ride hailing giant Didi Chuxing enters the payments market

Didi Chuxing picks up a payment license — Caixin — “Didi Chuxing, China’s largest ride-hailing company, is speeding into the payments business, acquiring a much-coveted license to join the red-hot internet financial-services arena. Didi has agreed to fully acquire third-party payment-services provider 19Pay for 300m yuan (US$45.4m)… Last year, the PBOC said it would control the number of third-party payment licenses issued, making it increasingly difficult to get a license.”
- Ikea calls for innovative ‘digital communication carrier’ solutions
- Visa reports 66% drop in fraud at US merchants equipped to accept chip cards
- Australian transit authority uses open APIs to expand ticketing network to private operators
- UK banks to begin rollout of world’s first standardised open banking system