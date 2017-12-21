JD.com to deliver online orders direct to Chinese consumers’ cars

JD.com, electric car maker Nio partner on ecommerce delivery-to-vehicle service — Marbridge Daily — “JD.com’s self-operated logistics service JD Logistics and Nio are in the process of connecting their systems so that consumers will be able to select ‘delivery to vehicle’ when purchasing goods through JD.com. Using the vehicle’s location, an authorized delivery agent will deliver the package within a given time window to the recipient’s trunk, which will be accessed via keyless entry.”
- Happy holidays from the NFC World team
- Ikea calls for innovative ‘digital communication carrier’ solutions
- Visa reports 66% drop in fraud at US merchants equipped to accept chip cards
- Australian transit authority uses open APIs to expand ticketing network to private operators
- UK banks to begin rollout of world’s first standardised open banking system