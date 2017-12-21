Transport for New South Wales opens up its Opal payments system to privately-operated transport services — Open Gov Asia — “Open APIs allow other companies using their own terminals and equipment to connect to the Opal payments system. This allows them to simplify their operations, reduce operating costs and provide a quick and convenient way for commuters to pay for travel across a range of transportation modes.”
- Ikea calls for innovative ‘digital communication carrier’ solutions
- Visa reports 66% drop in fraud at US merchants equipped to accept chip cards
- Australian transit authority uses open APIs to expand ticketing network to private operators
- UK banks to begin rollout of world’s first standardised open banking system