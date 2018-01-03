China’s central bank caps static QR code transactions at US$76

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

China begins regulating QR code payments — The Verge — “The regulations will initially cap payments by traditional QR codes to 500 yuan, or about US$76. When additional security measures are applied, the cap can raise to 5,000 yuan, or around U$765. At an even higher security level, banks and payment processors are given discretion over the cap.”

