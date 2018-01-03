China begins regulating QR code payments — The Verge — “The regulations will initially cap payments by traditional QR codes to 500 yuan, or about US$76. When additional security measures are applied, the cap can raise to 5,000 yuan, or around U$765. At an even higher security level, banks and payment processors are given discretion over the cap.”
- China’s central bank to begin testing QR code payments registration and settlement regulations from April
- Guangzhou pilot lets consumers use WeChat to create an official digital ID
- China’s central bank caps static QR code transactions at US$76
- Seat tests grocery deliveries direct to customers’ cars
- Israel considers issuing a digital currency to speed up payments