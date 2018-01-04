Hasbro picks NXP chips for new NFC music mixing game

NXP powers NFC experience in Hasbro and Harmonix’s dynamic music-mixing game Dropmix — NXP — PARTNER NEWS — “This fast-paced, music-mixing game empowers players to create unique mixes with hit songs by playing NFC chip-enabled cards on a game board connected to a free mobile app… The board reads up to five Dropmix cards at a time, and the proprietary software in the app seamlessly combines the music within each card to create a unique mix.”