We have set up Paytm Money to focus on investment and wealth management — Paytm — “We are fast evolving from being a pioneer in digital payments to becoming a full-stack financial services company, which offers banking, lending, insurance, and payments. With Paytm Money, we will cover the entire spectrum of wealth management and plan to add more investment offerings going forward.”
- Rabobank includes value added services in HCE mobile wallet
- Messaging service Line looks to cryptocurrencies for payments
- Paytm adds investment and wealth management service
- India adds tokenization to Aadhaar national biometric ID system
- TD Bank acquires artificial intelligence specialist Layer 6