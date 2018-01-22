Why We’re Helping More Customers Scan and Go — Walmart — “The app allows customers to scan and bag items, including produce, while they shop and pay directly with their phones… Once customers are done shopping and have paid for their items, they simply walk through the Mobile Express lane on their way out… Customers see the price of individual items as they scan them along with a running total.”
- Walmart expands Scan & Go mobile self-checkout pilot to 100 more stores
- Dunkin’ Donuts offers faster pickups to customers who order via mobile
- Visa CEO plots central role in IoT payments
- Walt Disney World to pilot cashless resort concept
- WeChat opens unmanned store in Shanghai