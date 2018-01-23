Japanese bank to issue digital currency that cuts transaction costs

Japan’s biggest bank is releasing its own cryptocurrency in March — Investopedia — “The MUFG coin will have parity with the Japanese yen and will be rolled out to employees of the financial services group first. It will enable standard transactions, such as shopping or transfer of money between individuals (for example, splitting of a bill after a meal or drinks), at much lower costs as compared to credit cards.”
- Shell pilots RFID system that scans all the items in a shopping basket in one go
- Metro Bank lets customers open an account with a selfie
- Dutch banks ING and Rabobank begin QR code payments pilot
- ABN Amro pulls out of Dutch banks’ mobile payment venture
- Commonwealth Bank introduces chatbot that can answer 200 banking and payments questions