UnionPay: NFC mobile payment volumes are ‘growing quickly’ in China

Apple Pay growing fast but still bit player in China: UnionPay — Caixin — “Two years after their launch in China, a group of third-party mobile payment services led by global giant Apple Inc make up only a small fraction of contactless payments in the country, but the number is growing quickly… About 20% of UnionPay’s 94tn yuan (US$14.2tn) in annual transaction volume now comes from near field communication (NFC) technology payments.”
- Stripe: Bitcoin is now too slow and too expensive to be viable for payments
- One in five Americans are using voice assistants and chatbots for commerce
- Apple to let merchants process Apple Pay transactions over iMessage
- PCI publishes specifications for PIN entry on mobile phones and tablets