Survey finds sales uplift in stores with mobile POS devices

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

In-store mobile could generate a 146% revenue boost in 2018 — Retail TouchPoints — “Retailers that are deploying in-store mobile POS saw a 24% average increase in sales in 2017 over retailers who don’t implement mobility in-store… Only 34% of retailers have deployed mobile POS, while 42% have armed their employees with mobile devices without a POS platform.”

Source

Learn more: , , ,

Territory: