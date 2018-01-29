Softbank plots digital payments raid with plans for Paypal rival — City AM — “Japanese technology giant Softbank is planning to create a global digital payments system that could rival giants such as PayPal, according to reports. The tech firm will lead a consortium backed by some of the world’s biggest banks… Under the plan, Softbank could acquire a large financial software business as a springboard to rolling out the new system.”
- Softbank to launch new global digital payments system?
- US consumers sent $75bn in Zelle P2P payments in 2017
- Samsung Pay goes live in Mexico
- Survey finds sales uplift in stores with mobile POS devices
- Researchers demo continuous user authentication system for smartphones