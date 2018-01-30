Canada to test blockchain and biometric identity concept that lets travellers control their own ID

Canada to test advancements in biometrics and blockchain to welcome international travellers — World Economic Forum — “The Known Traveller concept is founded on the principle that an individual traveller has control over the use of their own identity and its components. Due to this decentralization of control over the components of their identity, a traveller can push proof of their identity information — secured by distributed ledger technology and cryptography — to governmental and private-sector entities throughout their journey.”
- Mobile payments drive 60% growth in demand for NFC phones in Russia
- 50% of US stores now accept Apple Pay
- Huawei Pay targets Eastern European launches
- Survey finds Samsung Pay influences repeat purchases of Samsung phones in Spain
- Consumers call for biometric logins to financial services apps