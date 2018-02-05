Adidas produces limited edition sneakers with a built-in transit pass

Shoe-Bahn: Berliners queue for sneaker with sewn-in annual transit ticket — The Local — “The sneaker bearing the design of seat covers on Berlin’s U-Bahn trains that has an annual ticket sewn into its flap was priced at only €180. An annual BVG ticket costs upwards of €761… The sneakers are valid until the end of 2018 as a ticket on Berlin U-bahn (subways), trams, buses and ferries — but only if they are worn at the time of travel.”
- GlobalPlatform explains the role of standards in an increasingly diversified payments landscape
- Mobile payments gain ground in China’s 600,000 villages
- Singapore Airlines to issue blockchain wallet that lets frequent flyers redeem loyalty points in stores
- Apple Pay to launch in Brazil ‘soon’